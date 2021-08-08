ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Set 2

Books are men’s best friends in life. You may have many good friends, but you do not find them when you

need them. They may not always come to you with sympathy. Some may prove true or some may prove false

and do you much harm. But books are always ready to be your side. Some books will make you laugh; some

others will give you much pleasure. Again some books will bring new knowledge and ideas. They are your ever friends throughout your life.