ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Words: a. accepted (antonym);
b. sincerity (antonym); c. responsibility (synonym); d. complexity (antonym); e. envy (antonym); f. vice (antonym); g. impact (synonym); h. outcome (synonym); i. importance (synonym); j. awareness (synonym)
Answer: a. rejected b. insincerity
c. liability/duty d. simplicity e. praise/love f. virtue g. effect h. result
i. significance j. consciousness.
Set 4
A good writer may be a good reader. A good reader may be a good speaker or make good recitation. Nothing
of this is impossible for a man if he is not lazy. The main thing is sincerity. Seriousness should also be taken
under consideration. If a man is serious, he can make impossible to be possible. If we become serious in our
intention, we can shine in life.
Words: a. good (antonym) b. speaker (synonym) c. recitation (synonym)
d. impossible (antonym) e. lazy
(antonym) f. sincerity (synonym)
g. seriousness (synonym) h. possible (antonym) i. intention (synonym)
j. shine (synonym).
Answer: a. bad b. lecturer/orator
c. reading/perusal d. possible e. active
f. seriousness g. sincerity/eagerness
h. impossible i. desire j. prosper/success.