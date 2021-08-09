ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.

Set 3

Social values underline a set principles of generally accepted norms and behavior of a society. Our forefathers practiced a good number of social values like simplicity, honesty, sincerity, responsibility and piety. We have replaced those good aspects with complexity, dishonesty, corruption, conspiracy, faithlessness and envy. Our materialistic attitude has made us self-centered and corrupted. We must get rid of these vices and create awareness among all about the negative impacts of our wrong-doings.In order to make a better society, we should create awareness among people about the outcome of their misdeeds. We must have distinctive social values once practiced by our forefather. We should give importance to the past moral values to bring peace and harmony in the society and make the world better for living.