ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Words: a. consist (synonym) b. narrow (antonym) c. include (antonym) d. aquatic (synonym) e. successful (synonym) f. broad (antonym) g. habitat (synonym)
h. inconspicuous (synonym) i. certain (antonym) j. employed (synonym)
Answer: a. comprise b. broad/wide
c. exclude d. watery e. capable
f. narrow g. residence/abode
h. unclear/obscure i. uncertain
j. engaged.
Set 8
Illiteracy is a (a) curse (antonym). It is the root (b) cause (synonym) of
(c) ignorance (antonym) which
(d) frustrates (synonym) all
(e) development (synonym) efforts of the government. No development effort can (f) succeed (synonym) unless illiteracy is (g) eradicated (antonym). Eradication of illiteracy in a country like Bangladesh with so (h) vast (antonym) a population is
(i) undoubtedly (synonym) a
(j) gigantic (antonym) task.
Words: a. curse (antonym) b. cause (synonym) c. ignorance (antonym)
d. frustrates (synonym) e. development (synonym) f. succeed (synonym) g. eradicated (antonym) h. vast (antonym) i. undoubtedly
(synonym) j. gigantic (antonym)
Answer: a. blessing b. reason
c. knowledge d. fail e. improvement
f. prosper g. retained h. small
i. certainly j. small.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা