ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & synonym

Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.

Set 7

Grass is vegetation consisting of short plants with long narrow leaves. The grass family contains some 9000

species, including both terrestrial and aquatic species. No other plant family has been so successful in

colonizing a broad range of habitats across the globe. Most grasses have inconspicuous flowers that are wind

pollinated. Certain species are cultivated as food crops. Others are employed in horticulture.