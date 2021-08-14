ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym

Read the following passage and then write the antonym or synonym of the words as directed below.

Set 11

Although the Earth revolves around the Sun, from our point of view we see the Sun moving around the sky

along an imaginary circle called the ecliptic once every 365.256 days. This is known as the sidereal year. The

ecliptic crosses the equator twice a year. On March 20, known as the vernal (spring) equinox, the Sun starts its

northward journey from the equator toword the Tropic of Cancer. The interval of time from one vernal equinox to the next, known as tropical year, is 365.242 days. The southward motion of the Sun from the equator start on September 22 and the day is called autumnal equinox. On these dates, day and night become

equal 10 at all latitudes.

Words:

a. revolve (synonym)

b. view (synonym)

c. imaginary (antonym)

d. known (antonym)

e. start (synonym)

f. journey (antonym)

g. interval (antonym)

h. motion (synonym)

i. start (antonym)

j. equal (antonym).

Answer:

(a) move (b) see (c) real (d) unknown

(e) begin (f) rest (g) continuation

(h) speed (i) finish (j) unequal

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপকঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা