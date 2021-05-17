ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 5
Once I said to a sweet girl, “What’s your mother’s name?” She replied cleverly, “I know my mother’s name but I won’t tell you that.” I said, “What a clever girl you are!” “I don’t tell my mother’s name to anybody whom I don’t know”, she spoke with an air of confidence.
Answer: Once I asked a sweet girl what her mother’s name was. She replied cleverly that she knew her mother’s name but she would not tell me that. I exclaimed with wonder that she was a very clever girl. She spoke with an air of confidence that she didn’t tell her mother’s name to anybody whom she didn’t know.
Set 6
“Where did you go yesterday?” said Lipi. “I went to Chittagong to see my mother,” said Mina. “She has been suffering from high blood pressure.” “Is she sound now?” said Lipi.” “No,” said Mina.
Answer: Lipi asked Mina where she had gone the previous day. Mina replied that she had gone to Chittagong to see her mother. She added that she (her mother) had been suffering from high blood pressure. Lipi asked Mina if she was sound then. Mina replied in the negative.
Set 7
“Where is my son?” said the grocer. “A crow carried your son away” said the fruit seller. “You liar. How can a crow carry away such a big boy?” “Just the same way as mice can eat away the balance and weights.”
Answer: The grocer asked the fruit seller where his son was. The fruit seller replied that a crow had carried away his son. The grocer called him a liar and asked him how a crow could carry away such a big boy. The fruit seller replied that it happened just in the same way as mice could eat away the balance and weights.
Set 8
A hawker asked Sushmita if she would buy any paper and said that he had all types of Newspapers and Magazines and requested her to take one from him. Sushmita said that she bought books but then she needed a weekly. Sushmita asked the hawker if he did not have any weekly magazine.
Answer: A hawker said, “Will you buy any paper? I have all types of Newspapers and Magazines. Please take one from me.” “I buy books but now I need a weekly. Don’t you have any Weekly Magazine?” said Sushmita.