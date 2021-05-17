ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 5

Once I said to a sweet girl, “What’s your mother’s name?” She replied cleverly, “I know my mother’s name but I won’t tell you that.” I said, “What a clever girl you are!” “I don’t tell my mother’s name to anybody whom I don’t know”, she spoke with an air of confidence.

Answer: Once I asked a sweet girl what her mother’s name was. She replied cleverly that she knew her mother’s name but she would not tell me that. I exclaimed with wonder that she was a very clever girl. She spoke with an air of confidence that she didn’t tell her mother’s name to anybody whom she didn’t know.