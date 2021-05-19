Set 12
“Follow my example” she said, as we shook hands “and never eat more than one thing for luncheon.” “I’ll do better than that” I said, “I’ll eat nothing for dinner tonight”
Answer
As we shook hands she advised me to follow her example and never to eat more than one thing for luncheon. I said that I would do better than that and added that I would eat nothing for dinner that night.
Set 13
“May I come in, sir?” a boy standing at the door said to him. Then without waiting for his reply the boy entered the room and said, “Sir, I have come from Palashpur with a letter from Mr. Ajit Bose.” “Ajit Bose? How is he?” he said smiling. “He is not well.
He has been suffering from a serious illness for two years,” the boy said. “How sad it is! May God cure him,” he said.
Answer
A boy standing at the door respectfully asked if he might go in. Then without waiting for his reply the boy
entered the room and respectfully said that he had gone from Palashpur with a letter from Mr. Ajit Bose. Being surprised he asked him smiling how he was. The boy replied that he was not well and added that he had been suffering from a serious illness for two years. He exclaimed with sorrow that it was
very sad and prayed that God might cure him.
Set 14
“Why don’t you attend classes regularly?” the teacher said to the student. “You can’t expect good results unless you attend classes as I tell you”. “I am sorry, sir, I have offended you,” said the student.
Answer
The teacher asked the student why he didn’t attend classes regularly and
said that he couldn’t expect good results unless he attended classes as he told him.
The student respectfully told him that he was sorry as he had offended him.