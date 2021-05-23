ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 27

The writer asked Jerry if he had seen his mother. Jerry replied that he saw her every summer and added that she sent for him. The writer wanted to cry out and asked why he was not with her and how she could let him go away again. Jerry again replied that she went up there from Manville whenever she could. He also told that she did not have a job then.

Answer

“Have you seen your mother, Jerry?” “I see her every summer. She

sends for me.” I wanted to cry out. “Why are you not with her? How can she let you go away again?” He said, “She comes up here from Manville whenever she can. She does not have a job now.”