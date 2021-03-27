ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 28
It was twenty years ago and I was living (a) Paris. I had a tiny apartment
(b) the Latin quarter overlooking a cemetery, and I was earning barely enough money (c) keep body and soul together. She had read a book of mine and had written to me (d) it. I answered, thanking her, and presently I received (e) her another letter saying that she was passing (f) Paris and would like to have a chat (g) me; but her time was limited, and the only free moment she had was (h) the following Thursday; she was spending the morning (i) the Luxembourg and would I give her a little luncheon at Foyot’s afterwards? Foyot’s is a restaurant at which the French senators eat, and it was so far (j) my means that I had never even thought of going there.
Answer
a. in; b. in; c. to; d. about; e. from;
f. through; g. with; h. on; i. at; j. beyond
Set 29
Children must pass (a) several stages in their lives to become adults. But, for the most part, most individuals have to go (b) these stages irrespective of their economic or social status. World Health Organization (WHO) identifies adolescence as the period (c) human growth and development that occurs (d) childhood and before adulthood. This phase represents one of the critical transitions in one’s life span and is characterized (e) fast paced growth and change which are second only to those at infancy. Biological processes drive many aspects of this growth and development (f) the onset of puberty marking the passage from childhood to adolescence. The biological determinants (g) adolescence are fairly universal; however, the duration and defining characteristics of this period may vary across time, cultures, and socio-economic situations. This period has seen many changes (h) the past century-puberty for example, comes earlier than before, people marry late, and their sexual attitudes and behaviors are different
(i) their grandparents, or even parents. Among the factors responsible
(j) the change are education, urbanization and spread of global communication.
Answer
a. through; b. through; c. in; d. after;
e. by; f. with; g. of; h. over; i. from; j. for