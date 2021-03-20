ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 17

The subcontinent broke into two parts (a) 1947. They were India and Pakistan. Pakistan had two parts-East Pakistan and West Pakistan. Bangladesh was then East Pakistan. This was a province (b) Pakistan. The West Pakistan had been dominating the Central Government (c) the very beginning. The Pakistani rulers tried to establish Urdu (d) the state language from the first. But the East Pakistan did not accept it. They started movement to make Bangla a state language. It unsettled the rulers. As a result, a few students and common people embraced martyrdom (e) the firing

(f) police (g) 21 February (h) 1952. They made the supreme sacrifice

(i) the language (j) this day.

Answer: a. in; b. of; c. from; d. as;

e. in; f. by/of; g. on; h. in; i. for; j. on

Set 18

Mount Everest which is (a) the Himalayan Mountains (b) North India is the highest mountain in the world. It was named (c) an Englishman George Everest who was the first to survey the Himalayas (d) 1841. Climbing mountains like Everest is difficult because there is snow all over and there are snow slides and cracks

(e) ice and snow. (f) two months (g) difficult and dangerous climbing. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norkay reached the top (h) May 10 and have gone into the history (i) the first conquerors (j) the highest mountain in the world.

Answer: a. in; b. in; c. after; d. in;

e. under; f. After; g. of; h. on; i. as; j. of