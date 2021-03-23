ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 20

Unsafe levels of pesticides are present

(a) around half of the vegetables and more than a quarter of fruits sold (b) the capital’s markets, a recent survey has found. A 15-member team

(c) the National Food Safety Laboratory, (d) support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), came up with the findings (e) collecting and testing food samples

(f) the capital’s Gulshan, Karwanbazar and Mohakhali markets. The survey report, a copy of which was acquired (g) the Dhaka Tribune, read that nearly 40% of 82 samples of milk, milk products, fish, fruits and vegetables contained banned pesticides such as DDT, Aldrin, Chlordane and Heptachlor. The amounts of pesticide (h) these samples were found to be 3 to 20 times greater than the limits set (i) the European Union. Around 50% vegetables and 35% fruits were found to be contained (j) unsafe level of pesticides.

Answer

a. in; b. in; c. of; d. with; e. after;

f. from; g. by; h. in; i. by; j. with

Set 21

Nelson Mandela guided South Africa

(a) the shackles of apartheid to a multi-racial democracy, as an icon

(b) peace and reconciliation who came to embody the struggle (c) justice around the world. Imprisoned for nearly three decades for his fight

(d) white minority rule, Mandela never lost his resolve to fight (e) his people’s emancipation. He was determined to bring (f) apartheid while avoiding a civil war. His prestige and charisma helped him win the support (g) the world. ‘I hate race discrimination most intensely and (h) all its manifestation. I have fought it all

(i) my life; I will fight it now, and will do so until the end of my days,’ Mandela said in his acceptance speech on becoming South Africa’s first black president in 1994,… ‘The time (j) the healing of the wounds has come. The moment to bridge the chasms that divide us has come.’

Answer

a. from; b. of; c. for; d. against; e. for;

f. down; g. of; h. in; i. during; j. for

