এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Prepositions

Set 22

The Chinese put a lot of emphasis (a) the unity of the family. In the cities, the parks are often crowded (b) families spending their time together. There are lots of nice, clean parks (c) people to spend their time in. Sometimes musicians and acrobats perform (d) the open air to entertain people who are present there. (e) the evening many families spend their free time watching television. The Japanese love to take part (f) sports in their free time. Baseball, golf and martial arts such as judo and karate are specially popular (g) men. Most students do not have much free time but (h) their holidays they join English clubs or art clubs. They also love skate boarding which involves riding (i) a flat piece of wood that has wheels under it. A lot of practice is needed to keep your balance (j) the board as it moves.

Answer: a. on; b. with; c. for; d. in; e. In; f. in; g. with; h. during; i. on; j. on

Set 23

In 1993, Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, an honor he shared (a) F.W, de Klerk, the white African leader who had freed him (b) prison three years earlier and negotiated the end (c) apartheid. Mandela went (d) to play a prominent role (e) the world stage as an advocate of human dignity in the face of challenges ranging (f) political repression to AIDS. He formally left public life (g) June 2004 before his 86th birthday, telling his adoring countrymen: ‘Don’t call me. I’ll call you.’ But he remained one (h) the world’s most revered public figures, combining celebrity sparkle (i) an unwavering message of freedom, respect and human rights. ‘He is at the epicenter of our time, ours in South Africa, and yours, wherever you are,’ Nadine Gordimer, the South African writer and Nobel Laureate (j) literature, once remarked.

Answer: a. with; b. from; c. of;

d. on; e. on; f. from; g. in; h. of;

i. with; j. for

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল