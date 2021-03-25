ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 24

A cook once roasted a duck (a) his master. The roast looked so delicious that the cook couldn’t resist the temptation and ate (b) one of the drumsticks. When his master sat (c) to eat he quickly noticed the missing leg and asked what had happened (d) the other leg. The cook told him that the duck had one leg only. The master was not to be fooled. He said that there was no such thing as a one-legged duck. The cook insisted that this duck had only one leg. The master was very annoyed (e) the stubbornness of the cook and threatened to fire him (f) his job. Right at that moment the cook looked out (g) the window and saw some ducks resting outside (h) the courtyard. One of the ducks was standing (i) one leg and had the other leg folded inside. He drew the attention (j) his master and showed him that some ducks did indeed have one leg.

Answer

a. for; b. up; c. down; d. to; e. with;

f. from; g. of; h. in; i. on; j. of