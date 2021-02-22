ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 15

The countries of the world have their own histories. They are written through the researches by the scholars of ages. They are called historians. It is done very carefully with proof through the way of truth. As cloud cannot hide the sun permanently, lies cannot envelop it for a long time. Today or tomorrow it must flee away and truth will reign the ages.

Answer

The countries of the world have their own histories. These histories are written through the researches by the scholars of ages. These scholars are called historians. Research is done very carefully with proof through the way of truth. As cloud cannot hide the sun permanently lies cannot envelop truth for long time. Today or tomorrow lie must flee away and truth will reign the ages.