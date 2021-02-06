ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Pronoun | references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 4

Women are nowadays as important as men in society. She constitute nearly half of our total population. No nation can make real progress keeping half of it in the darkness. Without the uplift of women, it is not at all possible. Again, without education, women cannot be uplifted. So, proper education should be given to her so that they can work hand in hand with them in all development programmes.