ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Answer: On a summer day, becoming very thirsty, a lion and a bear came at the same moment to a small well to drink. They fiercely quarreled which of them should drink first, and were soon engaged in a mortal fighting. On their stopping on a sudden to take breath for renewal of the fighting, they saw some vultures waiting in the distance to feast on the one which should fall first. They at once stopped the quarrel, saying: “It is better for us to make friends than to become the food of crows or vultures, as will certainly happen if we are disabled.”

Set 8

To do group work, the class has to be divided into groups. It has to do some tasks given by the teacher or in the textbook. The group members will discuss and share ideas and points. Then they will write the answer. All this is knowledge about group work. Then you start working in groups. In each you take turns discussing points, answering questions, etc. In this way you can actually do that. Your teacher may monitor and help you to do the work. Through this work it is expected that there will be noticeable changes in your behaviour.