Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 11

May Day or International Workers Day is observed on May 1st all over the world. This is observed to commemorate the historical struggle and sacrifices of the working people to establish an eight-hour workday. It is a public holiday in almost all the countries of the world. Since the Industrial Revaluation in the 18th centuries in Europe and the US, in mills and factories they had been working a long shift, fourteen or even more hours a day. On May 1st in 1886, inspired by the trade unions, half of them at the McComic Harvester Company in Chicago went on strike demanding an eight-hour workday. Two days later, a workers’ rally was held near it and about 6000 workers had joined it. It was addressed by the labour leaders. They urged the workers to stand together, to go on with their struggle and not to give in to their bosses.