Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 12

21 February has been observed as Shaheed Dibosh every year throughout the country. It is observed in remembrance of the martyrs of language movement of 1952. The occasion begins at the early hours of the day with mourning songs. These recall the supreme sacrifices of our language martyrs. People wear black badges and go to the Shaheed Minar barefooted in proeissis, singing mourning songs. They place wreaths at the Minar. Many of them visit the graves of the martyrs at Azimpur graveyard and pray for them. Various programmes are organized in remembrance of the language martyrs. People of all classes attend those on this day. The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) on 17 November in 1999 proclaimed this as the International Mother Language Day in recognition of the sacrifices of the martyrs for the rightful place of Bangla. The day is now annually observed worldwide to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.