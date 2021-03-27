ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.
Set 5
1. Most of them have visited the zoo, ?
2. The Surma is the largest river in Bangladesh, ?
3. That was my pencil, ?
4. These are books, ?
5. I believe that you will do better in the exam, ?
Answer
1. Most of them have visited the zoo, haven’t they?
2. The Surma is the largest river in Bangladesh, isn’t she?
3. That was my pencil, wasn’t it?
4. These are books, aren’t they?
5. I believe that you will do better in the exam, don’t I?
Set 6
1. ‘I’ is vowel, ?
2. Universities close at 5.p.m, ?
3. For the boys the task was easy, ?
4. Bangladesh cricket team won the match over Sri Lanka, ?
5. She won’t dance in the party, ?
Answer
1. ‘I’ is vowel, isn’t it?
2. Universities close at 5.p.m, don’t they?
3. For the boys the task was easy, wasn’t it?
4. Bangladesh cricket team won the match over Sri Lanka, didn’t they/it?
5. She won’t dance in the party, will she?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল