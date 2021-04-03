এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Use of verbs

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

Set 1

Education (a) (mean) mental and moral training. It is the light that (b) (clear) off the darkness of ignorance from our mental horizon. The development of a nation totally (c) (depend) on its system of education. The percentage of literacy of our country (d) (be) 74 plus. But it is very painful that though the government (e) (take) steps to increase the development of education, it gradually (f) (decrease). The students do not concentrate their mind on studies. Violence takes place in the educational institutions. Those who have passed the exam during this critical period (g) (be) not well educated. There is lack of proper planning in our education system. The educational institutions are not well planned. The teachers not (h) (give) proper attention to their classes; rather they give more attention to coaching center. As a consequence, the students (i) (become) derailed to get rid of his indiscipline. To improve the standard of education in our country, the students as well as the high officials of government

(j) (shall) come forward and work heartily to achieve the desired goal.

Answer: a. means; b. clears; c. depends; d. is; e. takes; f. decreases; g. are; h. do not give; i. become; j. should.