ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Use of verbs

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.
Set 6
For three years now Dhaka (a) (ranked) 2nd from bottom in the Economic Intelligence Unit’s survey of 140 cities under The Global Liability Index. The scores (b) (base) on five major criteria– health care, culture, environment, education and infrastructure. That Dhaka tops only Damascus, (c) (be) no comfort for the million residents of Dhaka. However, we are not altogether (d) (surprise) by the results; we (e) (downgrade) our environment by its systematic destruction. There is lack of proper public transportation, and the horrendous traffic system and poor management (f) (cost) the GDP 1-2 percent in annual growth according to Asian Development Bank’s latest estimate. Our score of 29.2 on a scale of 100 is identical with Damascus and we (g) (be) aghast to learn that Dhaka (h) (lag). Damascus (i) (experience) siege and bombardment over the last four years whereas Dhaka (j) (have) at peace for over four decades since independence.
Answer: a. has been ranked; b. are based; c. is; d. surprised; e. have downgraded; f. is costing; g. are; h. is lagging; i. has experienced; j. has been.
Set 7
Long, long ago there (a) (be) a king in Scotland. His name was Robert Bruce. He was a very good king. He
(b) (love) his country and his subjects very dearly. His subjects also
(c) (have) a great love and respect for him. Once his enemies (d) (make) a plan against him. They (e) (fight) against him and (f) (drive) him away. The king (g) (go) to a forest and took shelter in an old fort. Many of his faithful subjects joined him there. The king (h) (sit) idly there. He formed a troop. He attacked his enemies again and again. But every time he (i) (defeat). He had no hope of getting back his kingdom. One day the king was lying in the floor and saw a spider (j) (try) to reach the roof and succeeded on the eighth attempt.
Answer: a. was; b. loved; c. had;
d. made; e. fought; f. drove; g. went;
h. did not sit; i. was defeated; j. trying.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল