ইংরেজি | Naogaon Primary

Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2 , 3 and 4.



Rokeya Khan is Laila’s friend. She is also Bangladeshi. She also goes to Naogaon Primary School, but she is in Class 4. Her birthday is 18 September, 2007. Her father’s name is Anowar Khan and her mother’s name is Aisha Haider. They live at Hospital Road in Naogaon. In her free time, Rokeya enjoys drawing and reading. She signed her English Language Club application on 12 November, 2015.



1. Match the words of Column A with the similar meaning of Column B.

Column A Column B

a. friend i. to get pleasure.

b. birthday ii. a female parent

c. mother iii. a person whom one knows well and likes.

d. application iv. to produce something.

e. enjoy v. an appeal for a particular purpose.

vi. a person who lives nearby.

vii. a day of a year when someone was born.