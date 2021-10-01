ইংরেজি | Naogaon Primary

Answer to the question no. 1
a+iii. Friend = a person whom one knows well and likes.
b+vii. birthday = a day of a year when someone was born.
c+ii. mother = a female parent
d+v. Application = an appeal for a particular purpose
e+i. Enjoy = to get pleasure
2. Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
i. Rokeya Khan is Laila’s friend.
ii. Rokeya Khan is an Indian.
iii. She goes to Naogaon Primary School
iv. Rokeya is in class v.
v. Aisha Haider is Rokeya’s mother.
vi. She signed her English Language Club application on 12 November, 2018.
Answer to the question no. 2
i. True ; ii. False; iii. True; iv. False;
v. True; vi. False
3. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences.
a. Where does Rokeya Khan come from? What is her nationality?
b. What does she do in her free time?
c. Who are the parents of Rokeya? Where do they live at?
d. Who is Laila? Where does she read in?
e. Why did Rokeya sign her English Language Club application?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. Rokeya Khan comes from Naogaon. Her nationality is Bangladeshi.
b. She enjoys drawing and reading in her free time.
c. Anowar Khan and Aisha Haider are Rokeya’s parents. They live at Hospital Road in Naogaon.
d. Laila is a friend of Rokeya. She reads at Naogaon Primary School.
e. Rokeya signed her English Language Club application because she wanted to be a member of English Language Club.
4. Write a short composition about Your Free Time Activities.
Answer to the question no. 4
Your Free Time Activities
My free time is from afternoon to evening. I actually play for some time in the field with my friends in my free time. I also enjoy drawing picture and reading story books. My hobby is to read story books, that is why I read story books in my free time. I get myself ready to sit for study after my free time.