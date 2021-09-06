ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Answer
a. The sky is clear today.
b. They live in separate rooms.
c. What were the children doing?
d. Bangladesh is a small country.
e. Who is his uncle?
4.
a. going, parents, my, to, chittagong, I’m, with.
b. our, often, come, time, free, here, we, in.
c. groups, say, lines, of, students, different, will, different.
d. lives, his, parents, Bogra, in, a, Saikat, with, in, flat.
e. sewing, in, her, time, free, loves, she.
Answer
a. I’m going to Chittagong with my parents.
b. We often come here in our free time.
c. Different groups of students will say different lines.
d. Saikat lives with his parents in a flat in Bogra.
e. She loves sewing in her free time.