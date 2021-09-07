ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Answer
a. Do you have any class now?
b. You must eat them regularly.
c. Have you done your homework?
d. The world has already seen 29 Olympic Games.
e. I don’t like potato chips.
6.
a. Jumps, tree, a, to, over, Fitzy.
b. voice, my, lost, have, I.
c. message, reads, his, Rosie.
d. you, how, are, Fitzy?
e. Rebecca Rabbit, the, on, grass, sitting, is.
Answer
a. Fitzy jumps over to a tree.
b. I have lost my voice.
c. Rosie reads his message.
d. How are you, Fitzy?
e. Rebecca Rabbit is sitting on the grass.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা