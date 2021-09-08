ইংরেজি | Rearrange

8.
a. my, I, leisure, spend, gardening.
b. game, what, you, play, do, like, to?
c. often, how, watch, do, TV, you?
d. are, candles, it, lit, the, on.
e. he, thought, the, hare, than, he, would, longer, slept.
Answer
a. I spend my leisure gardening.
b. What game do you like to play?
c. How often do you watch TV?
d. The candles are lit on it
e. The hare thought he slept longer than he would.
9.
a. hare, there, once, was, a.
b. you, to, happy, birthday.
c. talking, to, she, mother, is, her.
d. dream, Maria, a, has.
e. know, want, you, what, to, do?
Answer
a. Once there was a hare.
b. Happy birthday to you.
c. She is talking to her mother.
d. Maria has a dream.
e. What do you want to know?
10.
a. you, do, in, Sylhet, live?
b. my, is, Mita, name?
c. class, Rashid, is, for, late?
d. does, a writer, not, Maria, to, be, want.
e. is, Bithi, a quiet, person, not.
Answer
a. Do you live in Sylhet?
b. Is Mita my name?
c. Is Rashid late for class?
d. Maria does not want to be a writer.
e. Bithi is not a quiet person.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা