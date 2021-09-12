ইংরেজি Rearrange

Answer
a. What does she do for the family?
b. What date is the second day of January?
c. Remember the following expression.
d. How far is Teknaf from Chittagong?
e. Different groups of students will say different lines.
14.
a. way, hospital, that, is the.
b. you, sailing, can, sea, go, the, in.
c. is, minutes, it, 7, fifteen, o’clock, past.
d. half-way, I, already, through, am.
e. impaired, has, birth, she, since, been, visually
Answer
a. The hospital is that way.
b. You can go sailing in the sea.
c. It is fifteen minutes past 7 o’ clock.
d. I am already half-way through.
e. She has been visually impaired since birth.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা