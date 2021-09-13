ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Answer
a. What is your nationality?
b. How often do you watch TV?
c. Braille is a kind of script.
d. Do you wash your own clothes?
e. Have you ever been to Cox’s Bazar?
a. do, not, they, friends, become.
b. I, you, shall, for, wait?
c. Saikat, does, read, five, in, class?
d. Fitzy, has, his, voice, lost?
e. hospital, way, the, is, that, not.
a. They do not become friends.
b. Shall I wait for you?
c. Does Saikat read in class five?
d. Has Fitzy lost his voice?
e. The hospital is not that way.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা