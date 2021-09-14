ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Answer
a. Is there any park in your district?
b. What is the most popular tourist spot in Bangladesh?
c. How excellent your handwriting is!
d. What time do you take your breakfast?
e. 26 March is our Independence Day.
18.
a. back, do, come, when, you?
b. class, what, you, read, do, in?
c. you, do, when, to, go, school?
d. wish, I, a, were, I, millionaire!
e. in, Shefali, lives, a, flat, Dhaka, in.
Answer
a. When do you come back?
b. What class do you read in?
c. When do you go to school?
d. I wish I were a millionaire !
e. Shefali lives in a flat in Dhaka.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা