শিক্ষা

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির শিক্ষার্থীদের পড়াশোনা

ইংরেজি | Rearrange

লেখা
মৌসুমী আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, মিরপুর মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
default-image

69. you /what/ are/ doing

Ans: What are you doing?

70. find/ my/ can’t/ I/ homework.

Ans: I can’t find my homework.

71. a/idea/great/what

Ans: What a great idea!

72. are/ foods/ which/ good?

Ans: Which foods are good?

73. yourself/know/don’t/ you

Ans: Don’t you know yourself?

74. the/ scenery/ is/ charming/how

Ans: How charming the scenery is!

75. I/ to/ Chittagong/ am/ going

Ans: I am going to Chittagong.

76. don’t/ address/ the/ I/ know

Ans: I don’t know the address.

77. easy/ an/ what/ is/ way/ it

Ans: What an easy way it is!

78. up/ I/ when/ wake/ did?

Ans: When did I wake up?

বিজ্ঞাপন

79. regularly/ teeth/ your/ brush

Ans: Brush your teeth regularly.

80. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter

Ans: It is a winter morning.

81. I/ can/ questions/ ask/ some/ you

Ans: Can I ask you some questions?

82. walk/ you/ can’t/ faster?

Ans: Can’t you walk faster?

83. too/ for/ play/ don’t long.

Ans: Don’t play for too long.

84. myself/ I/ introduce/ may?

Ans: May I introduce myself?

85. steady/ race/ the/ wins/ slow/ but

Ans: Slow but steady wins the race!

86. Andy/ can/ when/ meet/ Tamal

Ans: When can Tamal meet Andy?

87. an/ language/ english/ is/ international

Ans: English is an international language

88. don’t/ like/ potato/I/ chips

Ans: I don’t like potato chips.

89. we/ them/ know/ wow/ all

Ans: Wow! We know them all.

90. is, hobby, what, your, favourite?

Ans: What is your favourite hobby?

91. a/ days/ few/ go/for/ I/ shall/ there

Ans: I shall go there for a few days

92. igloo/ live/ eskimos/ in/ the/ the

Ans: The Eskimos live in the lgloo

93. Jumps/ tree/ a/ to/ over/ Fitzy

Ans: Fitzy jumps over to a tree.

94. live/ my/ in/ I/ with/ parents/Dhaka

Ans: I live in Dhaka with my parents.

95. dream/ Maria/ a/ has

Ans: Maria has a dream.

96. back/ do/ come/when/you

Ans: When do you come back?

97. class/ what/ you/ read/ do/ in

Ans: What class do you read in?

শিক্ষা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন

আরও খবর

প্রাথমিক বিজ্ঞান | প্রশ্নোত্তর

প্রাথমিক বিজ্ঞান | প্রশ্নোত্তর

ব্যবসায় সংগঠন ও ব্যবস্থাপনা ১ম পত্র | বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন

ব্যবসায় সংগঠন ও ব্যবস্থাপনা ১ম পত্র | বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

বাংলা | বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন

বাংলা | বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন