ইংরেজি | Rearrange

69. you /what/ are/ doing

Ans: What are you doing?

70. find/ my/ can’t/ I/ homework.

Ans: I can’t find my homework.

71. a/idea/great/what

Ans: What a great idea!

72. are/ foods/ which/ good?

Ans: Which foods are good?

73. yourself/know/don’t/ you

Ans: Don’t you know yourself?

74. the/ scenery/ is/ charming/how

Ans: How charming the scenery is!

75. I/ to/ Chittagong/ am/ going

Ans: I am going to Chittagong.

76. don’t/ address/ the/ I/ know

Ans: I don’t know the address.

77. easy/ an/ what/ is/ way/ it

Ans: What an easy way it is!

78. up/ I/ when/ wake/ did?

Ans: When did I wake up?