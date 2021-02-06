ইংরেজি | Transformation

41.
a. Health is the greatest of all wealth (Comparative).
b. A sick man can not enjoy life (Passive).
c. We must follow some rules to keep good health (Negative).
d. For good health, we can not but eat a balanced diet (Affirmative).
e. Shouldn’t we be conscious of health (Assertive).
Answer:
a. Health is greater than all other wealth.
b. Life can not be enjoyed by a sick man.
c. We cannot but follow some rules to keep good health.
d. For good health, we must eat a balanced diet.
e. We should be conscious of health.
