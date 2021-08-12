ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 1 & 2

Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2, 3 and 4:

A person’s birthday is a special day. This is the date when the person was born. People around the world celebrate birthdays in different ways. In many countries, people celebrate with a cake. There are candles on the cake. There is one candle for each year of the person’s life. People sing a song for the person. At the end of the song, the person blows out the candles. In some countries, there is often a party for a child’s birthday. The child’s friends come to the home. There is special food, like sweets. The children play games and sing. The friends often bring a birthday gift for the child. The gifts are wrapped in colourful paper. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes. In some countries, the friends don’t bring gifts. The most important thing is to enjoy the day and spend time with friends and family.