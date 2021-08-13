ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 1 & 2

Answer to the question no 3.

a. A person’s birthday is the date when he/she was born.

b. In some countries, people use a cake on one’s birthday. There is a candle on the cake for each year of the person’s life. At the end of the birthday song, the person blows out the candle.

c. There is often a party on one’s birthday. The child’s friends come with gifts. They enjoy special foods like sweets. Children play games and sing.

d. A birthday gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes. It is usually wrapped in colorful paper.

e. In such countries, people enjoy the day and spend time with friends and relatives.

