ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 3, 4

Answer to the question no 3
4. Write five sentences on national and international days. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct
spelling].
a. What is the Language Martyr’s Day?
b. What happened on that
day?
c. When is the birthday of our Father of the Nation?
d. What is the significance of the
May 1?
e. Why are 26 March, 16 December and 20 November important?
Answer to the question no 4
The 21st of February 1952 is the Language Martyr’s Day. On this
day in 1952, students in Dhaka
gave their lives for their mother language. 17 March is the birthday
of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
1 May is the International Worker’s Day. 26 March is our Independence
Day and 16 December is our Victory Day.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা