ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 3, 4

1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.
Column A Column B
a. Students i. somebody who is reputed
b. Well-known ii. to be successful
c. International iii. those who study or learn
d. Worker iv. on the sly
e. Victory v. somebody who works anywhere
vi. something which is global
vii. to be free
Answer to the question no 1
(a+iii) Students→ those who study or learn
(b+i) Well-known→ somebody who is reputed
(c+vi) International→ something which is global
(d+v) Worker→ somebody who works anywhere
(e+ii) Victory→ to be successful
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ in you answer script if the statement is true. Write ‘False’ if the statement is false.
i. The 21st of February 1952 is the Language Martyr’s Day.
ii. On this day in 1971, students in Dhaka gave their lives for their mother language.
iii. The 21st of February 1952 is called International Mother Language Day.
iv.16 December is the Victory Day of Bangladesh.
v. 17 March is the Birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.
vi. 20 December is the International Children’s Day.
Answer to the question no 2
i. True. ii. False. iii. True. iv. True. v. True. vi. False.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা