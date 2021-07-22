ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 3, 4

Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The 21st of February 1952 is the Language Martyr’s Day. On this day in 1952, students in Dhaka gave their lives for their mother language. The day is now called International Mother Language Day.

How would you say the following dates in English? Why are they well-known?

17 March = Birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

1 May = International Worker’s Day.

26 March = Independence Day of Bangladesh.

20 November = International Children’s Day.

16 December = Victory Day of Bangladesh.