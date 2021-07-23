ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 3, 4

Answer to the question no 3
a. The 21st of February 1952 is the Language Martyr’s Day.
b. Students in Dhaka gave their
lives for their mother
language.
c. 17 March is the Birthday of Bangabandhu. 1 May is the International Worker’s Day. 26 March is the Independence Day of Bangladesh.
d. It is the Birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
e. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the Father of the Nation.
f. 21st of February is the International Mother Language Day.
4. Write five sentences on national and international days. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].
a. What is the Language Martyr’s Day?
b.What happened on that day?
c. When is the birthday of our Father of the Nation?
d. What is the significance of the May 1?
e. Why are 26 March and 16 December important?
Answer to the question no 4
The 21st of February 1952 is the Language Martyrs’ Day. On this day in 1952, students in Dhaka gave their lives for their mother language. 17 March is the birthday of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 1 May is the International Worker’s Day. 26 March is our Independence Day and 16 December is our Victory Day.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা