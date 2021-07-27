ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lesson 1,2

Answer to the question no 3
a. Sufia wants to go out.
b. Sufia has to do homework.
c. The advice of Sufia’s mother
to Sufia is not to play for a long time.
d. Rashid is late because his father is ill. Rashid and his father were at the doctor’s chamber.
e. Rashid’s father is ill.
f. Mrs. Alam’s hope to Rashid’s father is that Rashid’s father will get well soon.
4. Write a short composition about Sufia’s activities after school and the reasons behind Rashid’s being late. (Write at least five sentences to the topic. Remember to use capital letters, punctuation, correct spelling and sentence structure)
a. Why does Sufia go out?
b. What does Sufia do first before going out?
c. How long does she play?
d. How is Rashid’s father?
e. Who were at the doctor’s
chamber?
Answer to the question no 4
Sufia goes out to play. But she has to do some homework first. She does not play for too long. Rashid’s father is ill. Rashid and his father were at the doctor’s chamber.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা