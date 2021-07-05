ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lessons 1, 2

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Please i. not punctual
b. Late ii. a physician
c. Father iii. a female child
d. Doctor iv. a male parent
e. Chamber v. a profitable business
vi. a room where a doctor examines his patient
vii. used in polite request.
Answer to the question no 1
a+vii. Please → used in polite request
b+i. Late → not punctual
c+iv. Father → a male parent
d+ii. Doctor → a physician
e+vi. Chamber → a room where a
doctor examines his patient