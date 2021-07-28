ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lesson 5, 6

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B there are two extra meanings in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Different i. a person who competes in sports
b. Sport ii. not the same as somebody or something
c. City iii. usually done in a special area and according to fixed rules
d. Total iv. to make something go or be taken to a place
e. Send v. being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together
vi. the place where something comes from.
vii. a large and important town
Answer to the question no. 1
a + ii. Different → not the same as somebody or something
b + iii. Sport → usually done in a special area and according to fixed rules.
c + vii. City → a large and important town
d + v. Total → being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together
e + iv. Send → to make something go or be taken to a place
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা