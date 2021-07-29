ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lesson 5, 6

3. Answer the following questions:
a. What is the Olympic
Games?
b. Who are the host of Olympics?
c. How many events are there in Olympics?
d. Who compete there?
e. Since when have there been 31 competitions?
f. When did the first Olympic Games begin?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The Olympic Games is a sports competition.
b. Different cities are the hosts of Olympics.
c. There are 30 different events in Olympics.
d. Many athletes compete there.
e. Since 1896 with the start of modern Olympics there have been 31 competitions.
f. The first Olympic Games began in in Greece almost 3,000 years ago.
4. Write a short composition on ‘The Olympic Games’ in at least 5 sentences. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].
Answer to the question no. 4
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympic Games are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations and about 13,000 athletes take part in the Olympics. The first Olympic Games were held in Greece about 3,000 years ago. The
modern Olympic Games began in 1896.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা