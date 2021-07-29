ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lesson 5, 6

2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ in you answer script if the statement is true. Write ‘False’ if the statement is false.

i. The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world.

ii. More than 200 nations send a total of 13,000 athletes.

iii. The Olympics are held every five years.

iv. 13,000 athletes compete in more than 300 different sports.

v. The first Olympic Games were

held in Greece almost 3,000 years ago.

vi. The modern Olympic Games started in 1896.

Answer to the question no 2

i. True. ii. True. iii. False.

iv. False. v. True. vi. True.