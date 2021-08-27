ইংরেজি | Unit 19, Lessons 1-2 & 3-4

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B there are two extra meanings in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Exhibit i. An organized journey with a particular purpose
b. Teacher ii. The right to do or say what you want without anyone stopping you
c. Freedom iii. The knowledge and skill that you have gained through doing something
d. Different iv. A person whose job is teaching
e. Experience v. Not the same as somebody or something
vi. To show something in a public place for people to enjoy or to give them information
vii. The work of a teacher
Answer to the question no. 1
a+vi. Exhibit = To show something in a public place for people to enjoy or to give them information
b+iv. Teacher = A person whose job is teaching
c+ii. Freedom = The right to do or say what you want without anyone stopping you
d+v. Different = Not the same as somebody or something
e+iii. Experience = The knowledge and skill that you have gained through doing something.