পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি পড়াশোনা : ইউনিট ৫, লেসন ১, ২

Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

There are 60 seconds in a minute.

There are 60 minutes in an hour.

There are 24 hours in a day.

There are 7 days in a week.

There are 12 months in a year.

There are 365 days in a year.

There are 366 days in a leap year.

1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.

Column A Column B

a. Hour i. something more

b. Tell ii. to start something

c. Full iii. to speak out something

d. Too iv. to be annoyed

e. Begin v. combination of 60 minutes

vi. something in total

vii. combination of 60 seconds

Answer to the question no 1

a. Hour = v. combination of 60 minutes

b. Tell = iii. to speak out something

c. Full = vi. something in total

d. Too = i. something more

e. Begin = ii. to start something