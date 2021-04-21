শিক্ষা

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

লেখা
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষকঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

Right form of the verbs

22. Every, each, one of থাকলে প্রদত্ত Verb-এর Singular হয়।

Qus : Everybody (like) songs.

Ans : Everybody likes songs

23. Can, could, may, might, shall, should, will, would ইত্যাদি auxiliary verb হিসেবে ব্যবহৃত হলে মূল verb-টি Present Tense হয় ।

Qus : You may (meet) me tomorrow.

Ans : You may meet me tomorrow.

Qus : I can (help) you.

Ans : I can help you.

24. ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর পূর্বের অংশের, অর্থাৎ main clause-এর verb-টি past tense-এর হলে এবং পরের অংশে কোনো সময়ের (next day, next week, next month, next year ইত্যাদি) উল্লেখ থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর পূর্বে would বা should বসে।

এ ক্ষেত্রে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-টির present form হয়।

Ans : She said that she would visit me next day.

25. am, is, are, was, were ইত্যাদি ‘to be’ verb-এর পর Passive Voice-এর ক্ষেত্রে ব্র্যাকেটের Verb-এর past participle হয়।

Qus : My father was (transfer) from Dhaka to Chittagong.

Ans : My father was transferred from Dhaka to Chittagong.

26. If + Simple Present Tense + Simple Future Tense If clause-টি যদি Simple Present Tense হয়, তাহলে অপরটি (Principle clause-টি) Simple Future Tense হয়। যেমন

Qus : If you invite me, I (attend) the programme.

Ans : If you invite me, I will attend the programme.

Qus : If it (rain), I not (go) out.

Ans : If it rains, I will not go out.

