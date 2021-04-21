ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Right form of the verbs

22. Every, each, one of থাকলে প্রদত্ত Verb-এর Singular হয়।

Qus : Everybody (like) songs.

Ans : Everybody likes songs

23. Can, could, may, might, shall, should, will, would ইত্যাদি auxiliary verb হিসেবে ব্যবহৃত হলে মূল verb-টি Present Tense হয় ।

Qus : You may (meet) me tomorrow.

Ans : You may meet me tomorrow.

Qus : I can (help) you.

Ans : I can help you.

24. ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর পূর্বের অংশের, অর্থাৎ main clause-এর verb-টি past tense-এর হলে এবং পরের অংশে কোনো সময়ের (next day, next week, next month, next year ইত্যাদি) উল্লেখ থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর পূর্বে would বা should বসে।