পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১০, লেসন ১, ২

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Where does the name Kishoreganj come from?

b. How many villages are there in Kishoreganj district?

c. Why do people from many places come to Solakia?

d. Name the two important mosque of the district?

e. Where lies the Shiva Temple of Chandrabati?

Answer to the question no 3

a. The name Kishoreganj comes from the name of an old landlord known as

Brojakishore Pramanik or Nandakishore Pramanik.

b. There are 1745 villages in Kishoreganj district.

c. People from many places come to Solakia to celebrate Eid during the two Eid festivals.

d. The Pagla Mosque and the Shah Muhammad Mosque are the two important mosques of the district.

e. The Shiva Temple of Chandrabati lies near the Fuleshwari river.