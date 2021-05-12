পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৪, লেসন ১

Read the text and answer the following questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement and ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. The hare was the slowest animal in the forest.
b. The tortoise was the fastest animal in the forest.
c. The tortoise felt angry.
d. The hare laughed and laughed.
e. They did not agree to start.
f. They disagreed to finish at the river.
Answer to the question no. 2
a. False; b. False; c. True; d. True;
e. False; f. False.
3. Answer to the following questions.
a. How was the tortoise walking?
b. How long did the hare sleep?
c. Where did they start their race?
d. What did the hare see when he woke up?
e. What is the moral of the story?
f. Who was the slowest animal in the forest?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The tortoise was walking slowly but steadily.
b. The hare slept for an hour.
c. They started their race next to a big tree.
d. When the hare woke up, he saw that the tortoise had crossed the finishing line.
e. The moral of the story is “Slow but steady wins the race.”
f. The tortoise was the slowest animal in the forest.
4. Write a short composition about on ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’ in at least 5 sentences. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling]
a. Who was the fastest and who was the slowest animal in the forest?
b. What did they agree to do?
c. What did they start?
d. What did the hare see after waking up?
e. Who wins the race?
Answer to the question no. 4
The hare was the fastest animal in the forest but the tortoise was the slowest one. They both agreed in a race. On a fixed day they started running. The hare quickly left the tortoise far away and under a tree he fell asleep. When he woke up he saw that tortoise was crossing the finishing line. Then the tortoise said slow but steady wins the race.