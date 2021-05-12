পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৪, লেসন ১

3. Answer to the following questions.

a. How was the tortoise walking?

b. How long did the hare sleep?

c. Where did they start their race?

d. What did the hare see when he woke up?

e. What is the moral of the story?

f. Who was the slowest animal in the forest?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. The tortoise was walking slowly but steadily.

b. The hare slept for an hour.

c. They started their race next to a big tree.

d. When the hare woke up, he saw that the tortoise had crossed the finishing line.

e. The moral of the story is “Slow but steady wins the race.”

f. The tortoise was the slowest animal in the forest.