পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৪, লেসন ২

Read the text and answer the following questions 3 and 4.

3. Answer the following questions.

a. How did the hare run?

b. Where did the hare sleep?

c. How did the tortoise win?

d. How long did the hare sleep?

e. What did the tortoise say at last?

f. Who won the competition?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. The hare ran quickly.

b. The hare slept under a tree.

c. The tortoise walked steadily while the hare was sleeping, and thus the tortoise won the race.

d. The hare slept for an hour.

e. The tortoise said that “Slow but steady wins the race.”

f. The tortoise won the competition.