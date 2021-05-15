এসএসসি পরীক্ষার সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Punctuation

2.

we live in bangladesh almost of us speak in bangla most all of the people of the country are muslims besides Hindus,buddhists and christians also live here about 80 percent people live in the villages

Answer: We live in Bangladesh. Almost all of us speak in Bangla. Most of the people of the country are Muslims. Besides, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians also live here. About 80 percent people live in the villages.

3.

mother is cooking now she remains always busy with cooking she cooks well everybody praises her as a good cook

Answer: Mother is cooking now. She remains always busy with cooking. She cooks well. Everybody praises her as a good cook.