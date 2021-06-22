পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | Rearrange

9. an /hour/ meet/ you /but/ I/ in

Ans: But I can meet you in an hour.

10. English/ improve/ he/ wants /to/ his

Ans: He wants to improve his English.

11. you /spend /your/ Sima / how/ do /leisure/ time

Ans: How do you spend your leisure time, Sima?

12. you/ the/ same /can /I /ask /questions

Ans: Can I ask you the same questions?