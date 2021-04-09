এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Use of verbs

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

Set 14

Idle brain is devil’s workshop. If we (a) (waste) our time in idleness, all sorts of evil thoughts will crowd our brain. Idle persons who (b) (kill) their time are burdens of society. They (c) (sit) idle and cherish no high ideal and lofty ambition in life. They (d) (not support) themselves. They (e) (lead) an unhappy life and (f) (suffer) in the long run. There should be time for prayer. This (g) (indicate) that we should do everything at the right moment. We

(h) (lead) a healthy and prosperous life only when we (i) (follow) the routine which we (j) (make) for our guidance.

Answer

a. waste; b. kill; c. sit; d. do not support; e. lead; f. suffer;

g. indicates; h. can lead; i. follow;

j. make.

Set 15

Many events of great importance

(a) (take) place during the last century. Significant advances (b) (make) in the field of science and technology. Many European colonies (c) (gain) independence. The movement for democracy (d) (become) prominent in many parts of the world. Two World Wars

(e) (break) out in this century. It also (f) (witness) the misuse of atomic energy. Two cities of

Japan were completely (g) (destroy) as a result of the dropping

of atom bombs. However, the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation (h) (become) a momentous event. After a bloody war of nine months Bangladesh (i) (bear). Now we (j) (hold) our heads high in the community of nations.

Answer

a. took; b. were made; c. gained;

d. became; e. broke; f. witnessed;

g. destroyed; h. became;

i. was born; j.can hold.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল