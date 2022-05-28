অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (16)

16.

a. The elephant is the strongest animal in the world (Comparative).

b. It is very ferocious (Exclamatory).

c. It is not immortal (Affirmative).

d. It is a wild animal (Negative).

e. It is found everywhere in the world (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. The elephant is stronger than any other animal in the world.

b. How ferocious it is!

c. It is mortal.

d. It is not a tame animal.

e. Isn’t it found everywhere in the world?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Change sentences (15)