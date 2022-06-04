অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (23)

23.

a. We should read books attentively (Imperative).

b. Books introduce us to the best society (Passive).

c. Books contain noble thoughts and great ideas (Interrogative).

d. We cannot but read books to enrich our mind (Affirmative).

e. Books are the greatest friends (Comparative).

Answer:

a. Let us read books attentively.

b. We are introduced to the best society by books.

c. Don’t books contain noble thoughts and great ideas?

d. We must read books to enrich our mind.

e. Books are greater than any other friend.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

