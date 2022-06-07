অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (26)

26.

a. Very few countries in the world are as populous as Bangladesh (Comparative).

b. Here the village people lead a very simple life (Exclamatory).

c. They work hard to support their families (Interrogative).

d. These farmers must be supported (Active).

e. Their dedication is immeasurable (Negative).

Answer

a. Bangladesh is more populous than most other countries in the world.

b. What a simple life here the village people lead!

c. Don’t they work hard to support their families?

d. We must support these farmers.

e. Their dedication is not measurable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

